Suspects At Large After Area Pharmacy Burglary, Police Say

Zak Failla
NeighboRx Pharmacy on North Middletown Road in Pearl River.
NeighboRx Pharmacy on North Middletown Road in Pearl River. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate a burglary at an area pharmacy where the suspects sought drugs, authorities said.

Police in Rockland County said that at approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, suspects broke into NeighboRx on North Middletown Road in Pearl River by breaking the glass on the front door and gaining illegal entry to the pharmacy.

According to police, multiple suspects all wore hoodies to conceal their identities, and the initial investigation found that they were targeting narcotics.

The burglary remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident or may have additional information has been asked to contact investigators at the Orangetown Police Department by calling (845) 359-3700.

