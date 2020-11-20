Man Admits To Fatal Hit-Run Crash That Killed Lifelong Westchester Resident

A 28-year-old man has admitted to his role in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a lifelong 91-year-old Westchester resident.

Hastings-on-Hudson resident Johnny David Machado pleaded guilty this week to felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident without reporting and criminally negligent homicide for the fatal crash that took the life of Rocco DePaolo in Dobbs Ferry last year.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. said that on Sept. 20 last year, Machado drove near Dobbs Ferry High School on Broadway, Route 9, in Dobbs Ferry when his car struck DePaolo in the crosswalk.

DePaolo had just attended a high school football game and was walking home around 9:25 p.m. on the day of the crash.

DePaolo, who graduated from Dobbs Ferry High School in 1945 and lived his entire life on the same block, was taken to Westchester County Medical Center where he died from his injuries, while Machado drove away without taking responsibility.

Machado is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 25, 2021.

