Deer With Paint Bucket On Head Rescued On Long Island Sound

A deer with a bucket on its head was saved from the waters of Long Island Sound with a little help from two people.

The incident took place on Saturday, Nov. 21, near Port Jefferson.

Frank Floridia from the Strong Island Animal Rescue League was called to the scene, reported ABC 7.

Reportedly, Floridia attempted to swim to the deer but the water was too cold.

A nearby boater spotted Floridia and the deer and came to the rescue and helped reach the deer and remove the bucket.

Floridia told ABC 7 he bear-hugged the deer against the boat and pulled off the bucket. He held her on the front of the boat until they reached shore and the deer ran to safety.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.