New Update: Bomb Threat To Bronxville School Came From Foreign Country, Police Say

A bomb threat that prompted authorities to search a Westchester County school has been confirmed to have come from another country, police announced. 

The threat prompted a search of the Bronxville School building.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
The threat, made to the Bronxville School at 177 Pondfield Rd. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, originated from the country of Malaysia, Bronxville Police said on Thursday evening, Sept. 12. 

At around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Bronxville Police received a call from the National Hotline reporting that someone had claimed to have placed bombs inside the school. Officers then responded to the building and searched its perimeter with the help of nearby other nearby police departments. 

As the search went on, the school was put into a hold-in-place before eventually transitioning to a staggered dismissal of students. Once those inside were evacuated, a search of the school revealed no threat, police said.

The threat was confirmed to not be associated with any current or former students, Bronxville Police said, adding that because the department does not have a reliable relationship with any law enforcement agency in Malaysia, it is "unlikely" that an arrest will occur. 

The department also added that there were threats to other schools on Long Island on Wednesday that were reported by the National Hotline. 

Authorities are maintaining an increased presence in and around the school campus to reassure community members for the rest of the week, school officials said. 

to follow Daily Voice Bronxville and receive free news updates.

