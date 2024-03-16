Estate Built For 'Mighty Mouse' Cartoon Studio Head In Bronxville Now On Sale For $4.6M

Terry Manor, located in Bronxville at 27 Hampshire Rd. and built in 1935 for filmmaker and cartoonist Paul Terry of Terrytoons, is now listed for $4.649 million, according to its Zillow listing.

The five-bed and five-bath residence, located in Lawrence Park West near Bronxville Village, was designed by renowned architect Lewis Bowman as a dream estate for Terry, whose studio created beloved cartoon characters such as "Mighty Mouse," "Heckle and Jeckle," and "Gandy Goose."

In addition to being designed for the iconic cartoonist, the home has also been featured in HBO and NBC productions over the years.

The picturesque manor includes luxurious amenities such as double-insulated leaded-glass windows, Rohl and Numi bath and kitchen fixtures, artisanal tile and stonework, and a renovated pool.

The home is also outfitted with state-of-the-art voice-controlled smart home features like integrated sound systems, intelligent bath, pool, and irrigation controls, customizable lighting and heating, and video surveillance.

When it comes to living spaces, the home is no slouch; The manor's main bedroom features cathedral ceilings, wide-plank white oak floors, a drink station, and a spa-like bath with a sauna and black granite soaking tub.

The estate's future owners will also be able to entertain guests using the property's wrap-around slate terrace, which includes barbecue equipment.

