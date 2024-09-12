Bomb Threat Prompts Search Outside School In Bronxville, Staggered Dismissal

The response began at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, when the Bronxville Police Department received information from a National Hotline that reported a possible bomb threat outside the Bronxville school building at 177 Pondfield Rd., according to Bronxville Superintendent Rachel Kelly.

The police department and School Leadership team then immediately began reacting to the threat by putting the school into a hold-in-place. Additionally, officers and K-9 units from several other nearby police departments arrived to help Bronxville Police sweep the perimeter of the building, including vehicles in school parking lots and cars on surrounding streets.

As the investigation into the threat continued, the school transitioned from the hold-in-place to a staggered dismissal of Grades 6-12 that began at 2:35 p.m. Elementary school students were dismissed on the field after this, according to Kelly.

Once students were dismissed, K-9 units searched the entire school building and found no devices, Kelly said.

Although nothing was discovered, police are still looking into the source of the threat and will maintain an increased presence in and around the school campus to reassure community members.

The preliminary investigation into the incident has not connected it to any current or former Bronxville students.

"Events like this are fluid situations that require an immediate all hands on response," Kelly said in a communication to district families after the incident, adding, "While we are sensitive to the need for parent and community notification, be assured the safety of our students, staff, and emergency responders are our top priority and as soon as practical we will communicate with you."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

