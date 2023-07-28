Taproom To Close After 8 Years In Bronxville: 'Forever Grateful'

Beer Noggin, a craft beer taproom and bottle shop located in Bronxville at 102 Kraft Ave., will be open for its last day of business on Monday, July 31, the owners announced on social media.

Although the owners did not cite a reason for the closure, they thanked their past customers for the eight "crazy fun years" they were in business.

"We are forever grateful for the friendships that we’ve made and all the good times we’ve shared," the owners wrote, adding, "We will miss you all very much and can’t wait to share a beer with you on the other side of the bar."

The taproom will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. during its last day in business on Monday.

In reaction to the news, several patrons expressed sadness at the upcoming closure and wished the owners well.

"The end of an era… so sad to see you go!!! We will definitely be there to celebrate the good times before you close your doors," commented Laurel G. of Eastchester.

"I'm so sad.. This was my first "my local bar" and I'm lucky to have been a regular," wrote Carrie B., who also added, "I'm glad for all the love, support, and great beers I have had throughout the years. Good luck guys."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bronxville and receive free news updates.