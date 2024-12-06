Frias, 52, of Briarcliff Manor, was sentenced to five years in prison and ten years of post-release supervision after a jury found him guilty of first-degree sexual abuse, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

The abuse occurred on March 11, 2023, in Frias’s home during a playdate. The victim reported the incident to a parent, who alerted Briarcliff Manor police, authorities said.

During the trial, the young victim bravely testified about the abuse, supported by Eddie, a 2-year-old Labrador Retriever who serves as a court-certified support animal. The trial marked the first time in Westchester County—and only the second time in New York State—that a support dog was used to accompany a victim in a criminal case, officials said.

“Today’s sentence won’t erase the nightmare endured by a very young child and her family who had to relive the trauma during trial,” Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said. “The just outcome of this case is testament to their extraordinary bravery, and the commitment of prosecutors and police working together to bring this defendant to justice.”

Eddie’s presence in the courtroom provided the young victim with a sense of comfort and calm while recounting traumatic events, a key factor in the trial's success.

The trial was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Charlotte Gudis and Assistant District Attorney Morgan Helfman of the Child Abuse Bureau in the Special Prosecutions Division.

Following his conviction in October, Frias was remanded to Westchester County Jail and terminated from his 18-year career with the NYPD.

The case was investigated by Briarcliff Manor Police Department Detective J.P. Chavez. DA Rocah also thanked Tuckahoe Police Chief Larry Rotta, Eddie’s handler, for his role in the historic trial.

The victim’s mother shared a powerful statement during sentencing, saying, “Wilson’s guilty verdict confirms my belief in the justice system and that karma does exist. In my opinion, there is no punishment harsh enough to justify what Wil did to my [child] and my family. He does not deserve to be free.”

Eddie’s work as a court-certified support animal began in July, and his role in this trial demonstrates the growing recognition of support animals in helping victims seek justice. This landmark case highlights not only the bravery of the victim but also the vital role support animals can play in ensuring survivors have a voice in the courtroom.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Briarcliff and receive free news updates.