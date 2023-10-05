'We Simply Cannot Compete': Store Closes After 34 Years In Briarcliff Manor

Wondrous Things, a gift shop located in Briarcliff Manor at 1159 Pleasantville Rd., announced on Wednesday, Oct. 4 that it would soon be permanently closing after 34 years.

Although the store did not specify a closing date, a closing sale will begin on Thursday, Oct. 5, the owners said.

In their closing announcement, the owners said that they were unable to keep up with the modern state of retail.

"The changing landscape of retail, Covid, online, and Amazon has made it evident that we simply cannot compete with the changing times," the owners wrote.

Until the store shuts its doors for good, customers will be able to enjoy a 25 percent discount on all inventory items. Once everything is gone, the shop will then close. The owners estimated that the process would take between four to six weeks.

Some of the products still available at the store include holiday merchandise, Brighton pieces, and Nora Fleming platters and minis.

"It's a great time to stock up for the holidays," the owners wrote on social media.

The business will also be selling its lighting features once all inventory is gone.

Stay tuned to Daily Voice for a closing date.

