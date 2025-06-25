Sudden Death Of Religious Educator’s Brother Sparks Grief in Tight-Knit Briarcliff Parish

Richards, the younger brother of Kevin Richards, Director of Religious Education at St. Theresa’s Parish in Briarcliff Manor, died unexpectedly in a swimming accident in Maryland on Saturday, June 21, according to a newly launched GoFundMe organized on behalf of his grieving family.

The fundraiser, which had raised more than $14,000 as of Wednesday, June 25, aims to help his loved ones with unexpected funeral costs and related expenses.

"There was no one like Ian," the campaign reads, continuing, "He had the gentlest soul: kind, intuitive, and full of deep empathy."

Born and raised in Westchester, Ian was the beloved son of longtime parishioners Paul and Patty Richards. He and his siblings, Kevin and Maryrose, were all graduates of St. Theresa’s Parish School. Ian later attended the Montfort Academy, followed by undergraduate studies at St. Thomas More College and The Erasmus Institute in New Hampshire. He earned his graduate degree in literature from the University of Dallas.

Richards is survived by his fiancée, Leah, with whom he shared what loved ones described as a “rare love full of joy, mutual understanding, and a shared artist’s heart.”

In addition to his academic achievements, Ian was widely known for his joyful presence and wide-ranging interests—from poetry, music, and winemaking to carpentry, cooking, and interpretive dance.

"He brought silliness and cleverness, with the mischief of a leprechaun, always balanced by humility, thoughtfulness, and care," the GoFundMe tribute said.

The loss has left a profound void in the lives of Ian’s family, friends, and the St. Theresa’s parish community.

"Our hearts are broken, and we are struggling to imagine life without him," the campaign reads.

Those interested in helping the family by donating can do so by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Briarcliff and receive free news updates.