Seventh Accuser Emerges, Saying Cuomo Sexually Harassed Her 'Several Times'

Just hours after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo doubled down on his refusal to resign amid a flurry of sexual harassment allegations, a seventh accuser has emerged.

Jessica Bakeman, a reporter, says she was sexually harassed by Cuomo several times since she first starting covering the Albany statehouse beat in 2012.

Bakeman made her allegations in a first-person account in New York Magazine.

"Andrew Cuomo’s hands had been on my body — on my arms, my shoulders, the small of my back, my waist — often enough by late 2014 that I didn’t want to go to the holiday party he was hosting for the Albany press corps at the executive mansion," the story begins.

In a conference call with reporters early Friday afternoon, March 12, Cuomo said, "I never harassed anyone, I have never abused anyone, I have never assaulted anyone, and I never would."

Bakeman, who worked for what is now Politico New York and has since moved to Florida where she works for a National Public Radio affiliate, says there was a decided difference between the way she was treated by Cuomo compared to male colleagues.

"It’s not that Cuomo spares men in his orbit from his trademark bullying and demeaning behavior," she wrote. "But the way he bullies and demeans women is different. He uses touching and sexual innuendo to stoke fear in us. That is the textbook definition of sexual harassment."

Click here to read the New York Magazine story.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.