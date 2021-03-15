Mayor In Hudson Valley Dies Suddenly, Days Before Election

A mayor in the Hudson Valley died unexpectedly over the weekend, days before an upcoming village election.

Mayor Michael Nuzzolese, of Goshen in Orange County, who was first elected in 2018, died at the age of 66 on Saturday, March 13, officials announced. He was running for his second full-term in the election on Tuesday, March 16.

The village said that Nuzzolese’s name will remain on the ballot, and Deputy Mayor Pete Smith will serve as acting mayor until next year’s village election.

Prior to his time as mayor, Nuzzolese was a member of the chamber of commerce, as village trustee, was active in the Italian American Club, volunteered at the village’s food pantry, and was voted Person of the Year by the Goshen Chamber in 2001.

A cause of death has not been released.

“It is with (the) deepest regret that we announce the passing of our Mayor Mike Nuzzolese. He was a great man. He will be greatly missed. Our condolences go out to his family. May he Rest In Peace," the Goshen Chamber of Commerce posted on Facebook.

A funeral for Nuzzolese has been scheduled for Thursday, March 18 at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Goshen.

“I was saddened to learn that Village of Goshen Mayor Mike Nuzzolese has passed away,” Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus stated. “I enjoyed working with Mike and he will be missed for his hard work, compassion, and commitment to the residents of Goshen. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Nuzzolese is survived by his wife, Alice, and his mother, four children, and two grandchildren.

