Hudson Valley Assemblyman Calls On Cuomo To Resign Amid Nursing Home Scandal

A Hudson Valley lawmaker is calling on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign amid the latest scandal to hit his administration.

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan made a scathing blog post public in which she outlined alleged sexual harassment incidents involving the governor during her time in his administration.

In response to the allegation, Republican Assemblyman Mike Lawler, who represents District 97, which includes Pearl River and other parts of Rockland County, called for Cuomo’s job.

“It is clear that Gov. Cuomo is unable to discharge his duties any longer. Today’s allegations by former aide Lindsey Boylan reveal a pattern of predatory sexual behavior that has no place in society, let alone the highest office of government in our state,” he stated.

Lawler said that while he believes in “innocent until proven guilty,” Cuomo should resign immediately amid the allegations levied against him, noting that he is also embroiled in a scandal for his handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes.

“While I believe strongly in the presumption of innocence and the right to due process of law, this allegation, coming on the heels of a coordinated criminal coverup of nursing home deaths and the attempted coercion of a state legislator to deny said coverup, is the final straw,” he said.

“Governor Cuomo must resign and he must do so immediately,” Lawler continued. “Attorney General Tish James must appoint an independent prosecutor to immediately investigate these claims and The Justice Department must accelerate its investigation of the nursing home deaths and coverup."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.