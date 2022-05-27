Federal Judge Dismisses Donald Trump’s Lawsuit Against NY AG

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump and his Organization seeking to stop New York Attorney General Letitia James’ probe into his business practices.

In US District Court in the Northern District of New York, Judge Brenda Sannes rejected the former president’s allegation that the AG targeted him for political gain, permitting her two-year investigation to continue.

Sannes’ ruling found that there was no evidence to support the theory that James, a Democrat, was going after the former Republican president due to differing political ideologies.

“The fact that (James') public statements reflect personal and/or political animus toward (Trump) is not, in and of itself, sufficient,” Sannes wrote.

According to reports, Trump plans to appeal the latest decision against him.

The complete 43-page ruling can be found here.

In December 2021, Trump filed a lawsuit against James in an effort to stop her investigation into his Organization and interfere with state court proceedings.

The following month, James argued that the lawsuit was a "baseless attempt to forum shop and should be dismissed on both procedural and substantive grounds.”

Trump has steadfastly attempted to thwart James’ office’s subpoenas that were issued as part of the investigation into financial fraud and misrepresentations involving his businesses.

While fighting James’ lawsuit, Trump was also ordered to pay more than $100,000 to her office for failing to respond to subpoenas.

“Time and time again, the courts have made clear that Donald J. Trump’s baseless legal challenges cannot stop our lawful investigation into his and the Trump Organization’s financial dealings,” James said in a statement.

“No one in this country can pick and choose how the law applies to them, and Donald Trump is no exception," she continued. "As we have said all along, we will continue this investigation undeterred.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.