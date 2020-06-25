Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Briarcliff Daily Voice serves Briarcliff, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Briarcliff Daily Voice serves Briarcliff, NY

Nearby Towns

Politics

Abinanti In Tight Race With Challenger Jennifer Williams For Assembly Seat In Westchester

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Assemblyman Tom Abinant
Assemblyman Tom Abinant Photo Credit: File

With mail-in and absentee ballots still being counted, five-term Assemblyman Thomas Abinanti is in a heated neck-and-neck race for his seat in the 92nd Assembly District.

According to the Westchester Board of Elections, as of Thursday, June 25, each of the candidates have 50 percent of the vote, with Abinanti tallying 3,320 votes against challenger  Jennifer Williams’ 3,395.

The 92nd Assembly District includes Pleasantville, Mount Pleasant, and Greenburgh.

There are still thousands of absentee ballots with more potentially on the way through the end of the month. Whoever wins the location is likely to earn the seat in November, as there is no Republican challenger in the district.

Assembly members in New York serve two-year terms and are not subject to term limits.

Ballots and absentee votes continue to be counted. Check Daily Voice for updates as new information is released by the Board of Elections.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Briarcliff Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.