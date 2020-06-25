Abinanti In Tight Race With Challenger Jennifer Williams For Assembly Seat In Westchester

With mail-in and absentee ballots still being counted, five-term Assemblyman Thomas Abinanti is in a heated neck-and-neck race for his seat in the 92nd Assembly District.

According to the Westchester Board of Elections, as of Thursday, June 25, each of the candidates have 50 percent of the vote, with Abinanti tallying 3,320 votes against challenger Jennifer Williams’ 3,395.

The 92nd Assembly District includes Pleasantville, Mount Pleasant, and Greenburgh.

There are still thousands of absentee ballots with more potentially on the way through the end of the month. Whoever wins the location is likely to earn the seat in November, as there is no Republican challenger in the district.

Assembly members in New York serve two-year terms and are not subject to term limits.

Ballots and absentee votes continue to be counted. Check Daily Voice for updates as new information is released by the Board of Elections.

