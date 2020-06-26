Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Briarcliff Daily Voice serves Briarcliff, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Briarcliff Daily Voice serves Briarcliff, NY

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Severe Weather Alert: Rounds Of Strong Thunderstorms With Damaging Winds Headed To Area
Police & Fire

State Police Warn Communities Of Larcenies From Vehicles In Northern Westchester

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police are warning of an uptick in larcenies from vehicles.
New York State Police are warning of an uptick in larcenies from vehicles. Photo Credit: File

With the warm weather, there has been an uptick in burglars breaking into parked cars overnight, State Police is cautioning.

New York State Police officials have been investigating several reported larcenies from vehicles in Westchester in recent days, officials said. The larcenies were centered around Somers and Northern Westchester, they noted.

In response to the larcenies, State Police in Westchester issued a handful of tips to help homeowners avoid getting robbed: 

  • Do not leave your vehicle unlocked.
  • Remove your keys from your vehicle, including spare keys.
  • Do not leave valuables in your vehicle unattended.
  • Close the windows.
  • Park in well-lit conspicuous areas.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Briarcliff Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.