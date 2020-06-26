State Police Warn Communities Of Larcenies From Vehicles In Northern Westchester

With the warm weather, there has been an uptick in burglars breaking into parked cars overnight, State Police is cautioning.

New York State Police officials have been investigating several reported larcenies from vehicles in Westchester in recent days, officials said. The larcenies were centered around Somers and Northern Westchester, they noted.

In response to the larcenies, State Police in Westchester issued a handful of tips to help homeowners avoid getting robbed:

Do not leave your vehicle unlocked.

Remove your keys from your vehicle, including spare keys.

Do not leave valuables in your vehicle unattended.

Close the windows.

Park in well-lit conspicuous areas.

