Police Issue 110 Tickets During Crackdown On Drag Racers, Speeders In Westchester

A team of law enforcement departments issued more than 110 tickets in a group effort after receiving numerous complaints from residents about speeders, drag racing, and excessive noise.

The group, including the Yonkers Police Department, the Westchester County Police, and the New York State Police, teamed up on Saturday, May 16, to patrol local roadways, parkways, and highways to address the problem, Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos of the Yonkers Police Department said.

Politopoulos said the team issued a total of 112 summons to violators for a range of offenses including everything from speeding, loud exhaust, unlicensed operation, to failing to signal, improper window tints, and other equipment violations.

One driver was issued a speeding summons for traveling more than 120 mph on the New York State Thruway, he said.

"This pandemic has led to a growing number of drag racers violating the rules of our city, state and county roadways, causing an abundance of noise pollution and dangerous conditions," said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano. "No one is above the law and we will continue to ensure quality of life issues like this are fully enforced."

Residents are encouraged to contact the Yonkers Police Department at 914-377-7900 to report in-progress traffic violations; emergencies dial 9-1-1.

