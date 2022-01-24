New Area Code To Launch In Downstate NY, State Announces

Downstate New York is getting a fresh new area code.

The New York State Public Service Commission announced that on Long Island, Nassau County will soon have a second area code, as 363 joins the traditional 516 and Suffolk County’s 631 and 934.

Officials said the new area code will be available for residents and businesses in the second quarter of 2023, though customers in the existing 516 area code will be unaffected by the change.

The news comes due to the increasing demand for phone numbers in Nassau County, prompting the Commission to introduce the new area code.

According to the Commission, customers in the existing 516 area code requesting new service, an additional line, or a move in the location of their service, may be assigned a number in the new 363 area code.

The new area code is projected to provide telephone number relief in Nassau County for the first time in approximately five decades. Long Island split into two area codes in 1999 when officials introduced 631 and then Suffolk got its second area code, 934, in 2016.

Current customers will retain their telephone numbers and 10-digit dialing for local calls will continue. The new area code will be assigned once all existing 516 telephone numbers are exhausted.

Officials noted that “customers should ensure that all services, automatic dialing equipment, applications, software, or other types of equipment recognize the new 363 area code as a valid area code.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.