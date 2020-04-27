COVID-19 Here's Latest Update On Westchester Cases By Municipality

The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Westchester continues to stabilize.

As of Monday, April 27, according to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 291,996 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, including 28,007 in Westchester. There have been 1,077 deaths tied to COVID-19 since the outbreak began 58 days ago.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases by municipality in Westchester:

Yonkers: 4,922;

New Rochelle: 2,126;

Mount Vernon: 2,038;

White Plains: 1,247;

Port Chester: 836;

Ossining Village: 780;

Peekskill: 559;

Cortlandt: 521;

Yorktown: 434;

Mount Pleasant: 432;

Eastchester: 318;

Scarsdale: 313;

Sleepy Hollow: 284;

Harrison: 266;

Mamaroneck Village: 260;

Tarrytown: 206;

Mount Kisco: 196;

Dobbs Ferry: 183;

Bedford: 180;

Somers: 155;

Rye Brook: 146;

Elmsford: 145:

Rye City: 142;

North Castle: 131;

New Castle: 127;

Croton-on-Hudson: 120;

Pelham: 120;

Ossining Town: 115;

Mamaroneck Town: 112;

Tuckahoe: 103;

Pleasantville: 87;

Pelham Manor: 82;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 82;

North Salem: 82;

Briarcliff Manor: 72;

Lewisboro: 67;

Ardsley: 65;

Irvington: 61;

Larchmont: 50;

Bronxville: 47;

Buchanan: 27;

Pound Ridge: 18.

