COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Cases By Municipality In Westchester

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll in Westchester jumped by 168 over the weekend, as it reached 557 dead since the outbreak began.

Countywide, as of Monday, April 13, there are now 19,786 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, approximately 1,194 remain hospitalized, though there has been an uptick in the number of discharged patients in recent days.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that there have been 195,031 confirmed cases of the virus statewide, which resulted in 10,056 deaths since the first New Yorker was diagnosed with COVID-19 43 days ago.

A case-by-case breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester:

Yonkers: 2,661;

New Rochelle: 1,200;

Mount Vernon: 1,146;

White Plains: 655;

Greenburgh: 496;

Port Chester: 456;

Ossining Village: 446;

Peekskill: 295;

Cortlandt: 292;

Yorktown: 282;

Mount Pleasant: 269;

Eastchester: 197;

Sleepy Hollow: 161;

Harrison: 159;

Mamaroneck Village: 154;

Scarsdale: 149;

Tarrytown: 115;

Mount Kisco: 113;

Dobbs Ferry: 101;

Bedford: 100;

Rye Brook: 93;

Rye City: 92;

Somers: 87;

New Castle:: 82;

Pelham: 81;

Mamaroneck Town: 76;

Ossining Town: 73;

Elmsford: 68;

North Castle: 67;

Tuckahoe: 67;

Croton-on-Hudson: 66;

Pleasantville: 61;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 57;

Pelham Manor: 55;

Ardsley: 49;

Briarcliff Manor: 45;

Lewisboro: 45;

Irvington: 41;

North Salem: 38;

Bronxville: 37;

Larchmont: 35;

Buchanan: 15;

Pound Ridge: 9.

"This is an invisible element in our society," Latimer said. "The changes that have come about in the past month and a half have been dramatic, but the most dramatic effect of all is the loss of life we've seen."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.