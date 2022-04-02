Bridgeport Man Admits To Committing Robberies In Stratford, New Haven

A convicted felon is facing life in prison after admitting to a pair of robberies in Connecticut, federal officials announced.

Latrell Moore, age 32, of Bridgeport, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty before US District Judge Jeffrey Meyer in New Haven to robbery and firearm offenses, US Attorney Leonard Boyle announced on Thursday, March 31.

Specifically, Moore pleaded guilty to:

Hobbs Act robbery;

Brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a robbery;

Bank robbery;

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Boyle said that on Aug. 5, 2019, Moore committed an armed robbery of the Dunkin Donuts on Lordship Boulevard in Stratford in Fairfield County.

A week later, on Aug. 12, 2019, he then robbed the Santander Bank on Grand Avenue in New Haven, making off with approximately $2,000, prosecutors said.

Moore was released on related state charges on Aug. 14, 2019, Boyle said. At the time of his arrest, Moore was in possession of a loaded .38 caliber revolver and .25 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

According to Boyle, Moore’s criminal history includes a state felony weapons conviction, which makes it a violation of federal law for him to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Moore, who has been detained since his arrest, is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, July 12, when he faces a mandatory minimum term of seven years and a maximum term of life in prison.

