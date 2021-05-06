$10K Reward Offered For Info Leading To Arrest After Five Shot, One Killed In Westchester

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a shooting suspect who killed one man and wounded four others in Westchester.

The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office and FBI each offered $5,000 for information that leads investigators to the suspects who fired several shots into a yard in the area of Horton Avenue and Brook Street in New Rochelle shortly before midnight on Saturday, May 1.

A 29-year-old man from Brooklyn was pronounced dead at the scene, a second was hospitalized and underwent surgeries, while the others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“The New Rochelle community is understandably shocked and scared by this brazen shooting and we are working closely with the (New Rochelle Police Department) and the FBI to identify and apprehend the shooter,” Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said.

“We hope that this reward shows law enforcement’s commitment to pursue this case, bring forth credible witnesses, and help the New Rochelle community feel safer,” she added. “Gun violence on our streets will not be tolerated by this office and we will work aggressively to bring the people who did this to justice.”

Rocah said that the homicide remains under investigation by her office, the New Rochelle Police Department, and the FBI. This week, a new video was released of the suspect’s vehicle making an illegal U-turn on Memorial Highway toward I-95 following the shooting.

“The New Rochelle Police Department is diligently investigating this case and working on a number of leads,” New Rochelle Police Commissioner Joseph Schaller said. “Any help we can get from the community is always welcome and greatly appreciated.

“We are grateful to the FBI and the Westchester County District Attorney for their assistance in this investigation, and their offer of a substantial reward for information that will help us in our efforts to bring this investigation to a successful conclusion.”

Anyone with information can call the Westchester DA’s Office at (914) 095-TIPS (914) 995-8477, New Rochelle Police Department at (914) 654-2300, or the FBI at (212) 384-1000.

