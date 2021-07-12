Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Northern Westchester

A pair of lucky New York Lottery players in the region were among four to cash in five-figure prizes after playing Powerball on tickets sold at local stores.

There were no $270 million jackpot winners in the drawing held on Saturday, Dec. 4, but four New Yorkers matched four of five numbers and the Powerball to claim $50,000 prizes.

Of the four "third prize” winners, one was in Sullivan County, and the second was in Westchester, with the other two in the New York City area.

The winning numbers were 10-40-45-56-67 with the Powerball of 02.

Winning $50,000 tickets were sold at:

In Northern Westchester at the Newport Market on Kirby Plaza in Mount Kisco;

In Sullivan County at the Kiamesha Market on Route 42 in Monticello;

In Queens, at Forest Liquors on Forest Avenue House in Ridgewood;

In Brooklyn at the Albermarle Food Center on Albermarle Road.

New York Lottery was reporting 38 fourth-place winners, who claimed a $100 prize for matching four numbers, and 83 fifth-place winners who also won $100 for matching three numbers and the Powerball.

Other prizes:

Sixth place (matching three numbers): 2,085 winners for $7 each;

Seventh place (matching two numbers and the Powerball): 1,653 winners for $7 each;

Eighth place (one matching number and the Powerball): 14,552 winners for $4 each;

Ninth place: (just the Powerball): 35,603 winners for $4 each.

Million-dollar Powerball tickets were also sold in Michigan and New Jersey.

