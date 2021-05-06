Winning $20,000 Take 5 Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

One lucky Hudson Valley player walked away with more than $20,000 after winning one of three top-prize winning tickets for the Take-5 drawing.

The winning ticket for the Wednesday, May 5 drawing was purchased at the Main Street Mini Mart at 220 Main St. in Beacon, the New York Lottery said.

The winner will take home $20,174.50.

Two other top-prize-winning tickets, both worth $20,174.50, were purchased in Queens and Brooklyn.

According to the New York Lottery, the winning numbers were 01-04-05-09-18.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Drawings take place every evening at 11:21 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.