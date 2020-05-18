Phelps Spine And Back Pain Services Offer Minimally Invasive Surgery And Comprehensive Care

Your spine is an essential part of your body, constantly working while you stand, sit, and sleep. When you experience discomfort in your back and spine, managing that pain can be a challenge. The Spine and Back Pain Program at Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health offers a comprehensive approach, including customized treatment plans and pain management evaluations, to address your pain. Our interdisciplinary team of pain management specialists, physical therapists, orthopedic spine surgeons, and neurosurgeons work hard to deliver exceptional care to all of our patients.

Phelps’ holistic approach to treating back and spine pain provides access to non-operative alternatives before considering surgery as an option. The Pain Center at Phelps offers exercise, acupuncture, relaxation, Tai chi, meditation, various forms of therapy, and support groups to help treat patients with chronic pain.

Phelps offers a variety of treatment options to create a personalized treatment plan for each patient. Phelps Hospital

At Phelps, we’re dedicated to understanding your pain and creating a personalized treatment plan for you. Some pain management treatments include, but are not limited to, injections, peripheral nerve block, physical and occupational therapy, medication management, and spinal cord stimulation.

Before surgery is an option, make sure to visit your primary care physician to receive an assessment. Your physician, as well as the team at Phelps, will likely encourage you to maintain physical activity to see if the pain resolves itself. If your body doesn’t heal, or if other recommended treatments have been unsuccessful, surgery may be the next step.

If non-operative management is unsuccessful in treating your pain, the Phelps Spine/Back Pain program offers board-certified spine surgeons who are trained in the most advanced technologies. Phelps Hospital has partnered with Rothman Orthopedics to provide high quality and evidence-based care. As opposed to traditional open surgery, Phelps offers minimally invasive spine surgery (MISS). MISS uses small incisions and image-guided technology to assist surgeons through the operation. Unlike open surgery, the smaller incisions avoid significant damage to the muscles surrounding the spine. MISS can be used to treat herniated discs, spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, fractures, spinal tumors, scoliosis, and other spinal deformities.

Phelps Orthopedics Department also uses MISS to treat:

Cervical, thoracic, lumbosacral, and intervertebral spinal conditions

Degenerative disc disease

Spinal cord injuries

Spinal trauma, fusion, or infections

Spinal disorders

Benefits of MISS include less post-operative pain, faster recovery time, and potentially less rehabilitation. Additionally, patients may experience better outcomes such as less blood loss from surgery, reduced risk of infection, shorter hospital stay, and better cosmetic results compared to traditional open surgery. Treatment, results, and recovery are dependent on the patient’s condition.

Phelps’ interdisciplinary team of specialists offers a comprehensive approach and coordinated spine treatment plans individualized for each patient. No one should have to live with back pain. We’re here to help you find the best treatment option for you. For more information about the Spine/Back Pain Services at Phelps Hospital and Rothman Orthopedics, call Rothman Orthopedics at 1-800-321-9999.