Phelps Hospital Is A Regional Leader In Stroke Care

Seconds matter when it comes to a stroke. Think about it. You have some 86 billion brain cells. When you have a stroke, a brain injury that damages blood flow to the brain, you can lose up to 1.9 million brain cells per minute. Restoring blood flow as quickly as possible can make the difference between a full recovery and catastrophic results, including death.

Additionally, doctors talk about a “golden hour” with strokes—the hour from onset of symptoms to treatment for best outcomes. Phelps Hospital aims to treat eligible stroke patients with clot-busting medication within 30 minutes of arrival, a speed unmatched locally. This is one of the reasons why Phelps Hospital, a part of Northwell Health, is a New York State Department of Health-Designated Stroke Center, meeting strict requirements for delivering today’s most advanced stroke care.

According to Ramandeep Sahni, MD, the Stroke Director of Phelps Hospital, the Thrombectomy Capable Stroke Center and its designation as a New York State Department of Health Stroke Center, is what makes Phelps the best source for stroke treatment in Westchester.

“Phelps has the superior technology and expertise to perform a minimally invasive thrombectomy procedure to remove a blood clot from brain vessels,” said Dr. Sahni. “Together with clot-busting intravenous medication, it gives eligible patients their best chance of survival with little or no disability.”

Phelps can treat ischemic strokes, which account for 87 percent of all strokes, with a full-spectrum of care and a staff of world-class neurologists and neurosurgeons.

“Our certification by the Joint Commission [a leading rater of hospitals] as an Advanced Thrombectomy Capable Stroke Center, providing endovascular procedures and post-procedural care, sets Phelps apart from nearly all regional stroke centers,” added Dr. Sahni.

When the clock is ticking away, you can rest assured that Phelps will be there for you.

“Patients don’t have to lose precious time traveling out of the area,” she stressed. “It’s right here. Phelps Hospital, a part of Northwell Health, brings the high standards of this nationally recognized health system to the community.”