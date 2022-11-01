Northern Westchester Hospital Provides Unrivaled Treatment For Cardiac Patients

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds in the United States—that’s 90 people in 60 minutes. Then consider that far too many people wait up to three hours before seeking medical attention. Depending on where you live and how long it takes to reach a hospital, specifically one with a catheterization lab, time can literally be a matter of life and death.

“When blockages cause a heart attack, every second can mean more permanent damage to the heart muscle,” added Dr. Carl D. Reimers, MD, FACC, and director of the Cardiac Catheterization Lab at Northern Westchester Hospital.

Thankfully Westchester residents no longer have to travel for life-saving care. The cardiac catheterization lab, which was unveiled in 2020, is a major component of Northern Westchester Hospital’s Seema Boesky Heart Center.

“Now local patients having a cardiac event no longer have to travel to the very few hospitals in the region with a cath lab,” explained Dr. Reimers. “Instead, right here in Mt. Kisco, our lab offers patients the gold standard of interventional cardiac care: opening the artery within 90 minutes of first medical contact.”

The highly trained specialists at the cath lab can diagnose and treat coronary artery (heart) disease. The Heart Center also includes an advanced electrophysiology (EP) lab which offers care for all types of heart irregularity.

As part of Northwell Health, the Seema Boesky Heart Center and all its components are an extension of the nationally renowned cardiac services program at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan. Healthgrades has ranked Lenox Hill among the top five percent of hospitals in the nation for cardiac services for six years in a row.

When every second counts, you want the best care in the most expedient fashion.

When it comes to critical cardiac care, Dr. Reimer’s program is world-class.

“Anyone with a heart condition wants to be under this team’s care.”