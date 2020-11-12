Better Your Health With Our New Lung Cancer Screening Program

Am I eligible for a lung cancer screening?

A lung cancer screening is a quick and effective low-dose computerized tomography (CT) scan that can detect lung cancer and other serious abnormalities. Only 3-5% of persons eligible for a lung cancer screening have an annual low-dose CT scan. Our new regional lung cancer screening program at Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health, and Northern Westchester Hospital is dedicated to enhancing your quality of life through early detection, diagnosis, and treatment.

Lung cancer screenings are available for high-risk patients. Phelps Hospital

Most insurance companies will cover a lung cancer screening for high-risk patients.

According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death, and more deaths are associated with lung cancer than colon, prostate, and breast cancer combined. However, the number of deaths from lung cancer continues to drop due to a reduction in cigarette smoking and advances in early detection and treatment.

Benefits and risks to consider

Before receiving a lung cancer screening, consider the benefits and risks. The most significant benefit is detecting lung cancer at an early stage, which can improve your survival rate. According to the National Health Institute (NIH), those who undergo a lung cancer screening have a 20% reduction in their mortality rate. However, a lung cancer screening is a low-dose CT scan of the chest, and one of the risks is radiation exposure.

Lung cancer screenings do not only detect early, treatable lung cancers but may also detect abnormalities in the heart, aorta, thyroid, liver, and kidneys.

Preparing for your appointment

Before scheduling your appointment, you will need to complete brief screening questions. If eligible, schedule a Shared Decision-Making visit with a Nurse Practitioner and radiology appointment.

No preparation is necessary before your screening. You register, lie down on the CT table, and undergo a scan of your chest, which takes about 5-10 seconds. You will receive your results in few days. If the results are negative, we recommend that you come back for another test in a year. If your results are positive, we will discuss next steps.

Phelps is here for you

If you or a loved one is interested in having a lung cancer screening, speak with your primary care provider or call the Northwell Lung Cancer Screening Program for Northern Westchester and Phelps Hospitals at 833-LUNG-SCR.