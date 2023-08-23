Fire Ignites At Scarborough Train Station In Briarcliff

The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 22 just after 2 p.m., when firefighters from Croton-On-Hudson and Briarcliff Manor were sent to the Scarborough Metro-North Station for a reported blaze.

According to the Croton-On-Hudson Fire Department, arriving crews found a fire on the roof of a power substation and soon began working to extinguish it.

With the help of the Millwood Fire Department as well, crews were able to put out the blaze and return to service around 4 p.m.

