Filming To Take Place Over 5 Days On This Briarcliff Manor Road

The Village of Briarcliff Manor announced that filming for a commercial will take place on Scarborough Road's 400 block starting Monday, Dec. 16 and continuing through Friday, Dec. 20.

To ensure safety and minimize disruptions, Briarcliff Manor Police will be on-site to assist with traffic control, village officials said. Drivers should anticipate temporary delays in the area during this time.

"We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work to minimize any inconvenience," officials said in a statement.

More information about the film production was not immediately available. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

