Driver Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Crash On Sprain Brook Parkway In Elmsford: Nysp

A driver was seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Westchester overnight, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: NYSP
Cecilia Levine
Troopers responded around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 27, to reports of a serious crash with injuries on the southbound side of the parkway near mile marker 9.4 in Elmsford, according to New York State Police Trooper Krystal Paolicelli.

A preliminary investigation determined that one vehicle rear-ended another vehicle, leaving the second vehicle with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle that was struck was seriously injured and rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment, according to authorities.

The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene, police said. The investigation is active and ongoing, Trooper Paolicelli said.

