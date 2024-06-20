Car Goes Up In Flames On Taconic Parkway In Briarcliff

The blaze happened on Thursday, June 12 just after 8 p.m., when a vehicle caught on fire on the Taconic State Parkway in Briarcliff Manor, according to the village's fire department.

Arriving crews found the car engulfed in flames and were able to successfully put it out with no reported injuries.

A video of the blaze was later released by the department on Thursday, June 20.

The vehicle was later removed from the parkway. In total, the response took around a half hour, the department said.

