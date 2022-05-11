Hyundai Issues Recall For 215K Midsize Cars Due To Leaky Fuel Hose

Hyundai is recalling more than 215,000 midsized cars in the US - many for a second time - due to potentially leaky fuel hoses that could pose a fire hazard for owners.

The recall, which was announced on Wednesday, May 11, includes 2013 and 2014 Hyundai Sonata models, most of which were subject to a similar recall in 2020.

According to the auto giant, a low-pressure fuel hose can crack over time due to heat from the engine, causing it to leak into the compartment and catch fire.

Nearly 150 reports of the problem have been reported in the US, according to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), though there have been no confirmed crashes, fires, or injuries.

In total, 215,171 vehicles are subject to the recall. Owners who are impacted by the recall are expected to be notified in the beginning of July with instructions on how to remedy the problem.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.