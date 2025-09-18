Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Nominations Now Through Wednesday, October 1st
A Few Clouds 76°

SHARE

Bittersweet Goodbye: Chocolate Shop To Close In Briarcliff Manor, Reveals Last Day

A longtime favorite for chocolate lovers in Westchester will soon close its doors. 

The Chocolate Chalet in Briarcliff Manor will be closing in October. 

The Chocolate Chalet in Briarcliff Manor will be closing in October. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The Chocolate Chalet, located at 74 North State Rd. in Briarcliff Manor, announced that it will be shutting down in mid-October, with its final day set for Friday, Oct. 3.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce The Chocolate Chalet will be closing its doors in mid-October,” the shop shared in a post to customers last month, adding, “We are deeply grateful for your loyalty, kindness, and support through the years—you have been more than customers, you’ve been part of our story.” 

Known for its hand-crafted sweets and cozy atmosphere, The Chocolate Chalet has been a community staple, drawing visitors with its unique truffles, gift baskets, and holiday creations. 

While the closure marks the end of an era, the owners left the door open for a possible return: “Who knows…this may just be ‘see you later.’ We hope someday to be back, bigger and better than ever!” 

Until then, fans of the shop have just a couple of weeks left to stop in, stock up, and say goodbye.

to follow Daily Voice Briarcliff and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE