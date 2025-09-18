Bittersweet Goodbye: Chocolate Shop To Close In Briarcliff Manor, Reveals Last Day

The Chocolate Chalet, located at 74 North State Rd. in Briarcliff Manor, announced that it will be shutting down in mid-October, with its final day set for Friday, Oct. 3.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce The Chocolate Chalet will be closing its doors in mid-October,” the shop shared in a post to customers last month, adding, “We are deeply grateful for your loyalty, kindness, and support through the years—you have been more than customers, you’ve been part of our story.”

Known for its hand-crafted sweets and cozy atmosphere, The Chocolate Chalet has been a community staple, drawing visitors with its unique truffles, gift baskets, and holiday creations.

While the closure marks the end of an era, the owners left the door open for a possible return: “Who knows…this may just be ‘see you later.’ We hope someday to be back, bigger and better than ever!”

Until then, fans of the shop have just a couple of weeks left to stop in, stock up, and say goodbye.

