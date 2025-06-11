$55M Downtown Overhaul To Bring Police Station, Housing, Shops To Briarcliff Manor

Briarcliff Manor village officials announced on Friday, June 6, that they have finalized a Land Development Agreement with Briarhouse, LLC to launch a $55 million revitalization plan at 1050 and part of 1030 Pleasantville Rd.

The project includes a new police station, village court, public parking, rental apartments, retail storefronts, a public plaza, and trail connections, extending the village's Central Business District by several hundred feet and possibly adding up to six new stores.

The development is being managed by Briarhouse, LLC, a firm that recently completed a similar municipal center in the Village of Pelham. Under the agreement, Briarhouse will handle all design, engineering, and construction, and will fund and assume the risk for the entire project.

The Village purchased the former Wells Fargo site at 1050 Pleasantville Road in 2022 with the goal of modernizing aging public facilities and boosting downtown activity. The new project delivers an estimated $13.5 million in public infrastructure, generates over $1 million in municipal fees, including more than $600,000 in recreation fees, and is expected to return the property to the tax rolls, according to village officials.

According to early renderings, the residential section includes two three-story buildings with a partially hidden fourth story along the hillside to reduce visual impact. The new units are expected to provide downsizing options for long-time residents and rental opportunities for young professionals and seniors.

Construction is expected to be completed by 2028.

