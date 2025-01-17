2 Westchester Dogs To Star In Animal Planet's 'Puppy Bowl'

Two dogs from Briarcliff Manor-based SPCA Westchester, Andy and Meatball, will take the field during the annual event airing on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m., the organization announced.

Andy, a "shaggy boy," and Meatball, described as "ever-so-handsome," will represent the shelter as they play for either Team Ruff or Team Fluff in the beloved feel-good sports competition, SPCA officials said.

The "Puppy Bowl," now in its 21st year, features adoptable puppies from shelters across the country showing off their moves and competing for the coveted Lombarky Trophy. It’s also a celebration of pet adoption, with all participants finding forever homes.

In addition to cheering on their moves on the field, viewers can also cast votes for their favorite furry competitors in the Pupularity Playoffs, where 16 players will vie for the title of "Most Pupular."

SPCA Westchester urged fans to tune in and support their alumni pups. "We are thrilled to have 2 SPCA alum playing in this year’s Puppy Bowl!" the shelter wrote on social media. "Be sure to tune into @animalplanet for the big game."

Click here to meet the full lineup and learn more about the competition.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Briarcliff and receive free news updates.