2 Cruisers Struck By Speeding Vehicle During Pursuit In Briarcliff Manor, Police Say

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon, April 19 in Briarcliff Manor, when police tried to stop a speeding vehicle on Route 9A northbound, according to Briarcliff Manor Police.

When the vehicle did not stop, a brief chase then started. During this pursuit, two Briarcliff Manor police cruisers were struck by the vehicle, which eventually came to a stop on Hazelton Circle.

The driver of the vehicle then ran away, but was quickly caught by an officer and taken into custody, authorities said.

Luckily, no injuries resulted from the chase.

The driver, a woman whose name was not released, faces numerous charges, including having multiple suspensions and an active warrant for her arrest out of another jurisdiction in Westchester, police said.

