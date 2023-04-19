Fair 58°

SHARE

2 Cruisers Struck By Speeding Vehicle During Pursuit In Briarcliff Manor, Police Say

Two police cruisers were struck by a vehicle during a high-speed chase on a busy road in Northern Westchester, authorities said. 

The woman was caught on Hazelton Circle in Briarcliff Manor, police said.
The woman was caught on Hazelton Circle in Briarcliff Manor, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Franz P. Sauerteig
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon, April 19 in Briarcliff Manor, when police tried to stop a speeding vehicle on Route 9A northbound, according to Briarcliff Manor Police. 

When the vehicle did not stop, a brief chase then started. During this pursuit, two Briarcliff Manor police cruisers were struck by the vehicle, which eventually came to a stop on Hazelton Circle. 

The driver of the vehicle then ran away, but was quickly caught by an officer and taken into custody, authorities said. 

Luckily, no injuries resulted from the chase. 

The driver, a woman whose name was not released, faces numerous charges, including having multiple suspensions and an active warrant for her arrest out of another jurisdiction in Westchester, police said. 

to follow Daily Voice Briarcliff and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE