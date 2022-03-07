Weather Whiplash: Storms With Strong Wind Gusts Will Be Followed By New Chance For Snow

A round of thunderstorms with strong wind gusts is expected during a stretch of unseasonably warm air before a dramatic drop in temperatures will lead to a new chance for snowfall.

Another unseasonably warm day is expected on Monday, March 7, with the high temperature in the mid 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be mostly cloudy with some peaks of sun at times. Rain and showers are expected from late afternoon into the evening with a thunderstorms possible and a chance of thunder. Wind gusts of up to 30 to 50 miles per hour are possible late Monday afternoon through the evening. (See the first image above.)

During the unsettled stretch, areas in upstate New York and northern New England will see up to a half-foot of snowfall. For projections from Sunday through Tuesday by AccuWeather.com, click on the second image above.

After the storm systems passes, temperatures will fall to the low 30s overnight into Tuesday, March 8.

Tuesday's high temperature will be in the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will increase Tuesday night and the overnight low temperature will be at or below the freezing mark.

There will be a chance for snow after daybreak on Wednesday, March 9, according to the weather service, followed by a chance for a mix of rain and snow and then rain as the high temperature slowly climbs to the mid 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.