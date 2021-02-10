Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bedford Daily Voice serves Bedford, Bedford Hills & Katonah
Return to your home site

Menu

Bedford Daily Voice serves Bedford, Bedford Hills & Katonah

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: CVS, Walgreens Start Vaccine Rollout In New York
Weather

Slippery Morning Commute Expected As Snow Will Overspread Region

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for New York City and Long Island from 10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for New York City and Long Island from 10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Much of the region will see accumulating snowfall and a slippery morning commute as a new round of snow arrives overnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for New York City and Long Island from 10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 where up to 3 inches of snowfall accumulation is possible during that time.

Areas north of NYC and Long Island could see 1 to 2 inches of snowfall. North of I-84 in New York and Connecticut, about a half-inch of snow is now expected, but there could be more snowfall if the storm shifts farther north.

Skies will then become clear by midday Thursday with a high temperature around the freezing mark with calm winds.

Friday, Feb. 12 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature in the upper 20s and scattered flurries.

A partly sunny day with a high temperature in the upper 20s on Saturday, Feb. 13 will be followed by a potentially snowy stretch.

Valentine's Day, Sunday, Feb. 14 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature hovering around the freezing mark and a chance for snow, a wintry mix, and rain. It's too early to predict possible snowfall amounts.

After a dry Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 15, there will be another chance for snow on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bedford Daily Voice!

Serves Bedford, Bedford Hills & Katonah

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.