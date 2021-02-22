Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Here's Latest On Quick-Moving Storm: How Much Snow To Expect, And Where It Will Fall

Joe Lombardi
A look at projected snowfall totals for the entire range of the quick-moving storm. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at projected snowfall totals in the suburban New York City area. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
The latest snowfall accumulation projections for areas north of I-84. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at the new storm system moving through to start the week. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A quick-moving new storm system will bring accumulating snowfall to much of the region, causing slippery travel, especially for the evening commute on Monday, Feb. 22.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in areas in New York and Connecticut north of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway, where 2 to 4 inches of snowfall is now possible.

Mainly rain is expected in New York City, on Long Island, and the immediate surrounding suburbs, with some light snow possibly mixing in at times.

For areas where the advisory is in effect, motorists should  "plan on slippery road conditions," the National Weather Service said in a statement issued on Monday morning. "The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute."

  • For new snowfall projections for the entire region from AccuWeather, see the first image above.
  • Click on the second image for brand-new projections in New York City, Long Island, and the surrounding suburbs, released Monday morning by the National Weather Service.
  • Click on the third image for the latest projections north of I-84, also released Monday morning by the National Weather Service.

Monday's high temperature will reach the mid 30s to around 40 degrees, with higher temperatures farther south.

The high temperature could climb to the low 40s on Tuesday, Feb. 23, which will be partly sunny, with a chance of afternoon showers.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

