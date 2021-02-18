Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Here's How Much Snowfall Has Fallen So Far From Slow-Moving, Two-Day Storm

Daily Voice
A look at how things measured up in Garnerville in Northern Rockland on Monday -- namely, half a foot.
A look at how things measured up in Garnerville in Northern Rockland on Monday -- namely, half a foot. Photo Credit: Pete Badagliacca

More snowfall is expected overnight into Friday, Feb. 19 from the slow-moving system barreling through the region.

But the brunt of accumulation has fallen by nightfall on Thursday, Feb. 18.

Here is a sampling of just some totals reported from areas in the region as of 8 p.m. Thursday. 

Add your hometown now by simply leaving a comment.

These reports are from the National Weather Service and submissions.

New York

New York City

Central Park, 3.5 inches

Nassau County

Carle Place, 4 inches

Massapequa, 5 inches

Suffolk County

Deer Park, 6 inches

Smithtown, 4.5 inches

Westchester County

Armonk, 4.5 inches

Croton-on-Hudson, 4 inches

Hastings, 4 inches

Putnam County

Carmel, 4 inches

Rockland County

New City, 3 inches

Connecticut

Fairfield County

Bridgeport, 4 inches

Fairfield, 5 inches

Norwalk, 4.5 inches

New Canaan, 4.5 inches

Weston, 4 inches

Shelton, 4 inches

New Haven County

Madison, 6 inches

New Guilford, 4.5 inches

North Haven, 4 inches

Don't see your town's snowfall amount? Add total by posting a comment below.

