New Update: Fox Lane HS Senior Killed In Crash Had 'Infectious Enthusiasm For Life'

Fox Lane High School senior Joshua Martinez Arana, age 18, was killed following a crash in Bedford Hills on Tuesday, June 18, just two days before the school's graduation ceremony.

On the day of the crash, a car occupied by Arana and his friend another Fox Lane High School senior, crashed on Route 117 (Bedford Road), near Edna Street, between Valerio Court and Green Lane, according to Bedford Police. The two students were rushed to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where Arana later died.

The identity of the other student has not yet been released.

In the days since the crash, Arana's family along with the Bedford community are now reeling from the sudden loss. To help the family pay for medical bills and his funeral costs, Arana's family member Kelly Mateo began a GoFundMe page to collect donations.

According to Mateo, Arana, a skilled soccer player, had been excited to graduate and join the US Army.

"His infectious enthusiasm for life and his unwavering love for soccer touched the hearts of everyone who knew him," Mateo wrote on the fundraiser page, adding, "Joshua's sudden passing has left a profound void in our lives and in the hearts of all who knew him."

As of Thursday, June 20, the fundraiser already collected over $45,000 for Arana's family out of a $50,000 goal.

Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for any support you can provide, whether through donations, sharing this fundraiser, or keeping Joshua and his family in your thoughts and prayers," Mateo wrote, continuing, "Together, we can honor Joshua's memory and support his grieving family."

A service for Arana will be held on Tuesday, June 25 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cassidy-Flynn Funeral Home at 288 East Main St. in Mount Kisco.

To help students grieve Arana's loss, the Bedford Central School District has made counselors available to students. The district's graduation ceremony will still be held on Thursday at 6 p.m.

