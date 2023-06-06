Truck Flips, Spills Landscaping Equipment On Highway On-Ramp In Katonah

The crash happened on Saturday afternoon, June 3 when first responders were sent to the on-ramp between Interstate 684 north and Route 35 in Katonah for a rollover accident, according to the Katonah Fire Department.

Once arriving at the scene, first responders found that the driver had been able to get himself out of the truck, which had flipped onto its side.

The driver was then assessed for injuries while a safe zone was set up for first responders to control traffic and clean up landscaping equipment that had fallen from the truck.

The ramp was cleared after about an hour, the department reported.

