Trio In Stolen Maserati Lead Police On High-Speed Chase In Bedford: 2 At Large, Police Say

The incident began around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, when troopers tried to stop a 2018 Maserati reported stolen from Connecticut that was speeding on Interstate 684 North in Bedford, New York State Police said on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

The Maserati refused to stop and exited the highway at Exit 6A, heading onto Route 22 in North Salem. Due to the reckless operation of the car, troopers discontinued their pursuit, police said.

Shortly after, the Maserati was spotted by North Salem Police on Route 116. When officers attempted another stop, the driver again fled. Police pursued the vehicle to Delancey Road, where it was stopped by a roadblock. Three occupants exited the car and fled on foot, according to authorities.

State Police, along with canine units from the Carmel Police Department and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Westchester County Police Aviation, assisted in the search. Around 1 a.m., authorities received a report of a vehicle stolen from Lakeview Road, which was later found overturned in the woods off Delancey Road.

Troopers arrested 23-year-old Aquis Keyson Campbell, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, at the scene. Investigators determined Campbell had allegedly been a passenger in the stolen Maserati. He faces numerous charges, including:

Third-degree grand larceny;

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Resisting arrest;

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

He was also charged with several traffic violations.

The other two occupants of the stolen Maserati remain at large, and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact New York State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

