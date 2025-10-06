Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Nominations concluded. Finalists are being selected. Sign up for alerts to stay updated.
Fair 60°

SHARE

Tractor-Trailer Overturns On I-684 In Katonah, Spills Fuel

A tractor-trailer rollover on Interstate 684 in Westchester prompted a multi-hour emergency response from volunteer firefighters and tow crews, authorities said. 

The scene of the crash on I-684 North near Exit 6. 

The scene of the crash on I-684 North near Exit 6. 

 Photo Credit: Katonah Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Volunteers were dispatched around 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, to the northbound lanes of I-684 near Exit 6 in Katonah for a report of an overturned tractor-trailer, according to the Katonah Fire Department.

Upon arrival at the scene, crews checked for fuel leaks, contained a minor fluid spill using absorbent materials, and made sure that the vehicle was stable and did not need more securing. 

One tanker was positioned as a blocking apparatus to redirect northbound traffic while RJB Towing deployed three heavy-duty tow trucks to remove the damaged cab and trailer from the highway.

Fire officials said the operation lasted until approximately 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, when all units cleared the scene.

Fortunately, the driver was not injured, according to the fire department.

The cause of the rollover was not immediately available.

to follow Daily Voice Bedford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE