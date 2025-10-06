Tractor-Trailer Overturns On I-684 In Katonah, Spills Fuel

Volunteers were dispatched around 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, to the northbound lanes of I-684 near Exit 6 in Katonah for a report of an overturned tractor-trailer, according to the Katonah Fire Department.

Upon arrival at the scene, crews checked for fuel leaks, contained a minor fluid spill using absorbent materials, and made sure that the vehicle was stable and did not need more securing.

One tanker was positioned as a blocking apparatus to redirect northbound traffic while RJB Towing deployed three heavy-duty tow trucks to remove the damaged cab and trailer from the highway.

Fire officials said the operation lasted until approximately 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, when all units cleared the scene.

Fortunately, the driver was not injured, according to the fire department.

The cause of the rollover was not immediately available.

