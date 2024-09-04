Support Rises For Family Of Beloved Former Bedford School District Staff Member

The effort was prompted by the untimely death of Wendy Liburdi, a former Bedford Central School District staff member who was known by many in the community as a member of the district's Special Education Parent Teacher Organization.

Liburdi was also considered family to the Bedford Hills Fire Department, as she was mother to firefighter Joe Jr. and wife of Joseph Liburdi Sr., the department's former chief who was also an officer with the Bedford Police Department.

In the days since her death, community member Christine Tarallo began a GoFundMe page to collect donations to help the family pay for Liburdi's funeral expenses. The funds will also help pay for a vocational program for Liburdi's other two children, Matthew and Jake.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 4, the effort had collected just over $1,045 out of a $10,000 goal. Those wishing to donate can do so by clicking here.

In addition to the fundraiser page, a Celebration of Life will also be held on Saturday, October 5 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bedford Hills Fire Station at 332 North Bedford Road. There, Liburdi's friends and family can come together to "remember, celebrate, laugh, and cry telling stories of Wendy!" according to Tarallo.

