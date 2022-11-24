Contact Us
Bedford Daily Voice serves Bedford, Bedford Hills & Katonah
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Gag Order: Upstate NY City Barred From Speaking About Shooting Involving VT Deputy, Report Says
Sports

Bedford 20-Year-Old Among 5 Members Of USA World Cup Team With NY Ties

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
Gio Reyna of Northern Westchester County. Gio Reyna of Northern Westchester County.
Gio Reyna of Northern Westchester County. Photo Credit: USA Soccer
Long Islander Joe Scally Long Islander Joe Scally
Long Islander Joe Scally Photo Credit: USA Soccer
New York native Yunus Musah, the youngest American to ever start in the World Cup. New York native Yunus Musah, the youngest American to ever start in the World Cup.
New York native Yunus Musah, the youngest American to ever start in the World Cup. Photo Credit: By Valencia CF - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PHAGWpIkAtc, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=98517277

Five players with ties to New York are members of the USA men's national team in soccer's World Cup in Qatar.

One of them, a 19-year-old New York native, is the youngest player to ever start for the USA team.

Born to a Ghanaian mother in the Bronx, Yunus Musah, a midfielder, grew up in Italy before moving again with his family to London, England in 2012, according to his bio on the USA Soccer website.

Another midfielder on the team is also a native New York, from the Hudson Valley:  Tyler Adams from Wappingers Falls in Dutchess County.

Forward Giovanni "Gio" Reyna, age 20, grew up in Bedford in Northern Westchester County.

Another forward, Brooklyn born Tim Weah, is from Rosedale, Queens.

Defender Joe Scally is from Long Island in Lake Grove in Suffolk County.

Team USA, which tied Wales 1-1 in its World Cup opener, will next play in the team's match against England on Friday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m.

Click here to view the complete team roster.

to follow Daily Voice Bedford and receive free news updates.