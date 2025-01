The collision happened on Tuesday, Jan. 7 around 11 a.m., when a small sidewalk plow used for snow removal hit a vehicle in Bedford at the intersection of Cherry Street and Bedford Road (Route 117), according to Bedford Police Lt. Jeff Gulick.

Gulick said the plow hit the vehicle while trying to cross Bedford Road and added that there were no injuries.

The roadway is now clear.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bedford and receive free news updates.