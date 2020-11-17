Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Westchester School District Put On Lockout After Threat Made To HS

Zak Failla
Ossining High School.
Ossining High School. Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo

A Northern Westchester school district entered its lockout protocols after a threat was made to the high school.

Ossining Schools Superintendent Raymond Sanchez issued a notice to the community on Tuesday, Nov. 17, warning that the district received an outside threat against the Ossining High School that is actively being investigated by the police department.

Sanchez said that as a precaution, the entire district will be in a “lockout” which is entered when "the possibility of an exterior threat has been identified and it has been determined that students and staff should remain in a school building that ‘locks out’ visitors.”

The threat to the high school comes one day after the district transitioned it to remote learning for the week due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

During a lockout, all exterior doors will be locked to prevent anyone from entering the building, and classrooms and corridors are checked as a precaution.

