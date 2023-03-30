New Principal Appointed At Fox Lane HS In Bedford: 'True Asset'

A high school in Northern Westchester is celebrating the appointment of a new principal.

The Bedford Central School District announced on Thursday, March 30 that Jennifer Amos will be the next principal of Fox Lane High School.

Amos, who previously served as the Chief Academic Officer at the United Nations International School in New York City for four years, will take the position on Saturday, July 1.

Before her role in NYC, Amos also served as the principal of Tappan Zee High School in Orangeburg in Rockland County for nine years.

Bedford Superintendent Rob Glass expressed his excitement toward Amos joining the district.

"Her remarkable depth of experience will be a true asset in working with our talented staff into the future," he said.

